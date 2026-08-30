Rugby

Tailevu sweeps Battle of the Kubuna

Tailevu captain Emori Logavatu said the victories were a special achievement for the team, especially against a strong Naitasiri outfit.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 10:30

Tailevu's openside flanker Saimoni Seruvatu (with ball) leads the charge against Naitasiri during their Skipper Cup round 5 match at Nakelo District School on August 29, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli

Tailevu's openside flanker Saimoni Seruvatu (with ball) leads the charge against Naitasiri during their Skipper Cup round 5 match at Nakelo District School on August 29, 2026.

Photo: loane Asioli

FreshChoice Tailevu Rugby Union completed a clean sweep over Naitasiri in the Round Five “Battle of the Kubuna” at Nakelo School grounds last Saturday.

Tailevu’s senior side edged Naitasiri 27-25 in a closely fought Skipper Cup encounter, while the Tailevu Under-20 side secured a 32-29 victory.

The Tailevu Marama Cup side completed the clean sweep with a convincing 41-15 win over Naitasiri.

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Tailevu captain Emori Logavatu said the victories were a special achievement for the team, especially against a strong Naitasiri outfit.

“We are not new to Naitasiri. We all know how strong they are, and they have also been playing consistently from Round One to Round Four,” Logavatu said.

“To defeat them in Round Five is an amazing effort.

“I would like to thank the boys for their individual efforts and for showcasing great sportsmanship against Naitasiri.

“This victory was not about how strong our team is, but about relying on Almighty God, who is always with us and gives us the strength and power.”

The Lomanikoro, Rewa native said despite securing their fourth win, there were still areas that needed improvement.

“We will go back to the drawing board and try to rectify all the errors that we made against Naitasiri,” he said.

“We need to work on our discipline because we were penalised and received a yellow card.”

Logavatu said winning all three matches made the occasion even more special for Tailevu and its supporters.

“It is a huge achievement. Winning all the competitions, from the Under-20 and Marama Cup to our senior team and then icing the cake by winning the last game is special for us and the people of Tailevu,” he said.

He also acknowledged the Tailevu supporters who turned up in numbers and continued to back the team throughout the match.

“I would like to thank the people of Tailevu for supporting the team and cheering us on loudly,” Logavatu said.

“We believe that their support will continue as we head into Round Six.”

Tailevu will now turn its attention to Round Six as it looks to build on its strong performance against its Kubuna rivals.



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