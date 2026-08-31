A man accused of possessing more than 12 kilograms of cocaine was removed from the High Court in Lautoka today after repeatedly interrupting proceedings during discussions on closing submissions.

Alzaid Shain Rizwan Ali and Grace Katia Liuvoliga are facing two counts of unlawful possession of 12.33 kilograms of cocaine and one count of unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

The pair appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza.

It is alleged that on February 15, 2024, Ali and Liuvoliga unlawfully possessed 12.33 kilograms of cocaine between Vuda Bypass Road and Field 40 in Lautoka.

They are also alleged to have attempted to facilitate the exportation of the illicit drugs.

Both accused remain in remand. They are represented by lawyers from Iqbal Khan and Associates, while the State is represented by Winny Yee.

Today's proceedings focused on the scheduling and preparation of closing submissions in the ongoing trial, with the court stressing the need to resolve outstanding matters without further delay.

The court heard that defence lawyer Samuela Heritage, who was handling the matter, had called in sick and was unable to attend.

Tensions escalated when Ali repeatedly interrupted the court and raised concerns about the handling of evidence and what he alleged were procedural irregularities.

Ali also sought to make additions to the closing submissions and questioned aspects of the proceedings.

Justice Hamza reminded Ali of the need to follow courtroom procedures and warned him about his conduct during the hearing.

However, after further disruptions, Justice Hamza ordered that Ali be removed from the courtroom.

The judge subsequently directed counsel to obtain instructions from Ali outside the courtroom to prevent further disruption to the proceedings.

Justice Hamza also stressed the importance of resolving the outstanding matters promptly, particularly with other trials scheduled to proceed.



