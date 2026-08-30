Naitasiri women ready to reset

Naitasiri women's rugby vice-captain Iliana Bakeirewa stressed the need for her team to improve their communication and prioritise field possession in their Marama Championship round six match this weekend.

This comes after their 41–15 round five loss to Tailevu at Nakelo School ground on Saturday.

"We had a lot of weaknesses in this match, and we'll work on improving them for our next match," she said.

"We didn't execute our game plan as well, so we're going to reset and go again."

She added that her team failed to utilise proper field positioning in the first half.

"Our ball handling was another weakness as well."

Bakeirewa was pleased with her teammates' resilience as they managed to score a consolation try.

"The girls had a better response in the second half, which is a positive takeaway," she said.

"I want to thank our supporters for sacrificing their time to watch our game, and I hope they continue their support in our next game."



