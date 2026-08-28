True Fitness gym expands to Nadi in November

True Fitness will open a new gym at Nadi Central in November as it expands its fitness facilities across Fiji.

The new facility, located at True Mart Nadi Central, follows what the company says has been strong demand for its existing gyms and growing interest among Fijians in health and fitness.

Group president Daniel Kim said the response had encouraged the company to make its facilities more accessible in other communities.

“We have been very encouraged by the response to our gyms. More Fijians are making the decision to exercise, become more active, and invest in their health, and we want to make it easier for them to do that,” Mr Kim said.

“Our vision is bigger than simply opening gyms. We want to play our part in building a healthier Fiji by making good-quality fitness facilities more accessible to people and communities around the country.”

Mr Kim said Nadi was the next step in the company’s expansion, with the new gym targeting people living and working in the area.

“Whether someone is stepping into a gym for the first time or has been training for years, we want True Fitness to be a place where they feel comfortable, motivated, and supported to achieve their goals,” he said.

The Nadi Central facility will cater for first-time gym users and experienced fitness enthusiasts, allowing members to train at their own pace and work towards their individual fitness goals.