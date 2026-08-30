Courts and Law

Nausori murder accused discharged, to testify for State

Two men remain accused and are due to enter pleas to amended charges.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 10:30

From left: Viliame Vulawalu and Semi Naisevunivai

From left: Viliame Vulawalu and Semi Naisevunivai after their court appearance on August 31, 2026.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

Semi Naisevunivai, one of three men accused of the murder of a man in Nausori in December 2024, was discharged by the High Court in Suva this morning.

He will become a key State prosecution witness.

State prosecutor Shaheen Bibi filed a nolle prosequi and an immunity application before Puisne Judge Justice Pita Bulamaivnaivalu.

Related stories

Viliame Vulawalu and Edward Nand remain accused and are expected to enter pleas to the State's amended charges.

The matter will be called again on September 18.

Vulawalu remains on bail, while Nand's production order was extended.


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