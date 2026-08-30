Nausori murder accused discharged, to testify for State

Semi Naisevunivai, one of three men accused of the murder of a man in Nausori in December 2024, was discharged by the High Court in Suva this morning.

He will become a key State prosecution witness.

State prosecutor Shaheen Bibi filed a nolle prosequi and an immunity application before Puisne Judge Justice Pita Bulamaivnaivalu.

Viliame Vulawalu and Edward Nand remain accused and are expected to enter pleas to the State's amended charges.

The matter will be called again on September 18.

Vulawalu remains on bail, while Nand's production order was extended.





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