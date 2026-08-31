Courts and Law

Remand extended for man accused of Martintar murder

Twenty-year-old faces burglary and murder charges over the death of a 77-year-old man

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 05:00

Murder accused Vereti Tavisoro at the High Court in Lautoka

Murder accused Vereti Tavisoro at the High Court in Lautoka.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

Remand has been extended for 20-year-old Vereti Tavisoro, who is accused of murdering a 77-year-old man at an apartment complex in Martintar, Nadi.

Tavisoro appeared before Justice Aruna Aluthge at the High Court in Lautoka yesterday.

He faces two charges: one count of burglary and one count of murder.

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The court heard that Tavisoro allegedly murdered 77-year-old Jafar Ali at an apartment complex in Martintar, Nadi, last month.

Ali was found lying motionless inside his room after the matter was reported to the Nadi Police Station on July 27.

The State was represented by Laisiasa Baleilevuka, who sought additional time to file submissions.

Mr Baleilevuka also confirmed that the prosecution had filed its disclosures in the matter.

Justice Aluthge subsequently extended Tavisoro's remand.

The case was adjourned to September 14.

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