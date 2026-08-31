Remand extended for man accused of Martintar murder

Remand has been extended for 20-year-old Vereti Tavisoro, who is accused of murdering a 77-year-old man at an apartment complex in Martintar, Nadi.

Tavisoro appeared before Justice Aruna Aluthge at the High Court in Lautoka yesterday.

He faces two charges: one count of burglary and one count of murder.

The court heard that Tavisoro allegedly murdered 77-year-old Jafar Ali at an apartment complex in Martintar, Nadi, last month.

Ali was found lying motionless inside his room after the matter was reported to the Nadi Police Station on July 27.

The State was represented by Laisiasa Baleilevuka, who sought additional time to file submissions.

Mr Baleilevuka also confirmed that the prosecution had filed its disclosures in the matter.

Justice Aluthge subsequently extended Tavisoro's remand.

The case was adjourned to September 14.