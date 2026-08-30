Volleyball

Six-player SHC reach volleyball quarters

She said teamwork and trust among the players were key to their success.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 10:30

Sacred Heart College (SHC) Under-19 girls team at the National Netball Centre on August 28, 2026.

Sacred Heart College (SHC) Under-19 girls team at the National Netball Centre on August 28, 2026.

Photo: Ioane Asioli

Sacred Heart College (SHC) Under-19 girls showed deter­mination to reach the quar­terfinals of the Central Eastern Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship despite having only six players and no substitutes.

SHC captain Salome Daulako cred­ited teamwork and divine interven­tion for their progress through the pool matches.

"We're just a small team, but we've managed to go through the pool games," Daulako said.

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She said teamwork and trust among the players were key to their success.

"We came to play and gave our best performance in all our games on day one. We only had two weeks of preparation.

"We wanted to enjoy the game as it progressed.

"I want to thank our coach and the teachers who have supported us."

Daulako said reaching the quar­terfinals was a proud achievement for the small squad, which had to manage the demanding competition without the luxury of substitutes.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi Me­morial School won the Under-17 girls' title, while Wainibuka Second­ary School claimed the Under-19 girls' crown.

Nasinu Secondary School secured the Under-17 boys' title, while Gos­pel High School won the Under-19 boys' competition.

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