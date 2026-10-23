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Courts and Law

Raibevu to be represented by Vakalalabure law firm

He faces charges of interfering with evidence and unlawful possession of illicit drugs in connection with missing cocaine exhibits.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 05:00

Updated 24 October 2026 | 07:47 FJT

Jiuta Raibevu

Accused Jiuta Raibevu escorted by police officer on his way to court in Suva.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The man who is charged in connection with the disappearance of 39.5 kilograms of cocaine exhibits from the High Court in Suva, will now be represented by the Vakalalabure law firm.

This was confirmed at the Suva Magistrate Court yesterday after Legal Aid Commission lawyer Severo Ravu informed the court that his client, Jiuta Raibevu, had decided to engage private lawyer.

Raibevu faces one count each of interfering with evidence and unlawful possession of illicit drugs. He appeared at Suva Magistrate Court yesterday.

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It is alleged that Raibevu and his wife interfered with the cocaine exhibits, which were reported missing from the High Court registry between March 2023 and September 15, 2026.

The court granted the State’s application to transfer the matter to the High Court, citing the seriousness of the offences.

Raibevu was further remanded in custody and will reappear at the Suva Magistrate Court on November 6 for a bail application before the matter is transferred.

The defence was given time to file a notice of appointment of solicitors and a bail application. The State will respond to the bail application thereafter.

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