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Crime

Four arrested in K-9 drug operation at Suva Jetty

Routine checks on outer island passengers lead to seizure of suspected marijuana

Monday 19 October 2026 | 11:30

Updated 19 October 2026 | 12:45 FJT

Routine checks on outer island passengers lead to seizure of suspected marijuana

Routine checks on outer island passengers lead to seizure of suspected marijuana

Photo: Police Media Cell

A routine police operation involving the K-9 Unit at Narain Jetty in Suva resulted in the arrest of four men for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs last night.

The arrests were made during routine inspections of passengers arriving from the outer islands and their luggage.

Police said a team of officers, supported by drug-detection dogs, was deployed at the jetty as part of ongoing efforts to combat the movement of illicit drugs.

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During the operation, officers allegedly discovered dried leaves, green branches and sachets containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana in the possession of the four men.

The suspects were taken into custody and remain detained as investigations continue.

Police have sent the seized substances for analysis to confirm their composition.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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