More than 120 young people have registered in just one week for Calvary Temple’s inaugural Fine Arts Workshop, with participants travelling from as far as Nadi and Serua to develop their creative and technical skills.

The four-day workshop, which begins today, September 1, is part of a wider Assemblies of God Fiji (AG Fiji) initiative aimed at helping young people discover, develop and use their talents.

Fine Arts, Sports & Athletics was developed by the Assemblies of God in the United States and has been officially adopted by AG Fiji.

Fine Arts, Sports & Athletics was developed by the Assemblies of God in the United States and has been officially adopted by AG Fiji. Supplied.





Calvary Temple NextGen and Media Pastor, Isireli Cakaunivere, said technology and social media were continuing to reshape how young people learned and engaged with content.

“Technology continues to transform the way young people learn, and one of the major disruptors of our time is social media,” says NextGen & Media Pastor, Isireli Cakaunivere.

“It continues to transform every day and has now become ‘interest media’.”

The workshop runs from September 1 to 4, from 12.30pm to 5pm each day. Supplied.





Mr Cakaunivere said launching the programme at Calvary Temple was about connecting with the next generation by giving young people opportunities to develop their interests, gifts and talents.

“We want to help them become more effective, not only in the church, but also in the marketplace,” he says.





Eight schools

The workshop runs from September 1 to 4, from 12.30pm to 5pm each day.

Participants will choose two of eight schools: Worship; Performing Arts; Creative Arts & Craftsmanship; Technology & Innovation; Media & Digital Arts; Leadership & Ministry; Writing; and Communication.

They will work with instructors to develop their skills and prepare their chosen events for competition.

The workshop is also a step towards AG Fiji’s first National Fine Arts Festival, which will be launched during the Assemblies of God Fiji’s Centennial Celebration in Lautoka from December 7 to 13, 2026.