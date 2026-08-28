USP opens sustainable energy training centre

The University of the South Pacific (USP) has opened a new Sustainable Energy Training Centre to build the skilled workforce needed to drive renewable energy development and strengthen energy security in Fiji and the Pacific.

The purpose-built facility will train technicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, students and community leaders in key areas including solar photovoltaic systems, energy efficiency, battery storage, electric transport, rural electrification, inspection and quality assurance, and emerging clean-energy technologies.

Opening the centre, Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau said developing skills in sustainable energy was critical as Pacific countries faced growing climate change challenges.

“Energy is the heart of development. It powers our homes, schools, hospitals, industries and transport systems,” he said.

He said sustainable energy was closely linked to livelihoods, economic and food security, and the future of Pacific communities.

The purpose-built facility will train technicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, students and community leaders in key areas including solar photovoltaic systems, energy efficiency, battery storage, electric transport, rural electrification, inspection and quality assurance, and emerging clean-energy technologies. University of the South Pacific





USP Pro-Chancellor and chair of council Siosiua Utoikamanu said the facility represented a major investment in the region’s renewable energy workforce.

“This is a significant investment, not simply in a building, but in the people and skills that will support the sustainable energy future of Fiji and the Pacific,” he said.

The centre was established through a partnership between USP Pacific Technical and Further Education, the Sustainable Energy Industry Association of the Pacific Islands, industry stakeholders and international supporters.

Government, industry partners and a United States-based philanthropic foundation supported the project, with industry partners also donating equipment for the facility.

Representing the foundation, Geoff Stapleton said the centre fulfilled a long-standing industry vision to establish specialised renewable energy training in the Pacific.

“This centre helps fulfil one of the industry’s long-term objectives, creating a place in the Pacific that can deliver the specialised training needed to support the growing renewable energy sector,” he said.

The facility is expected to create new training pathways for students, technicians, tradespeople and communities while strengthening the Pacific’s capacity to install, operate, maintain and develop clean-energy technologies.