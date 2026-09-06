Saukuru: Turn skills into livelihoods

Fifty young Fijians trained in horticulture, sports and first aid have been challenged to turn their newly acquired skills into jobs, businesses and sustainable livelihoods rather than simply walking away with certificates.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru issued the challenge while closing the week-long Educational, Youth and Sports Training Programme at Swami Vivekananda College Hall in Nadi on Friday.

“Today is not simply the end of a training programme. It is the beginning of a new journey for each one of you,” he said.

Mr Saukuru said completing the training was only the first step, with the real test being how participants put their new skills to use.

“The real challenge begins when you leave this programme. I challenge every graduate here today to move from learning to doing.”

“Your skills can become your livelihood. Your knowledge can become your business. And your commitment can become your success,” he said.

Providing a pathway for graduates to put that challenge into action, Mr Saukuru announced that applications for the Ministry’s Youth Grant would open the following day.

Individual youths and registered youth clubs would be eligible to apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

The programme provided participants with practical training across several fields.

Thirty-five participants undertook horticulture training, while 12 completed the World Rugby Accredited Referee Level 1 training.

Twenty-four received World Rugby-accredited first aid training, four completed the World Rugby Accredited Level 1 coaching programme, 11 developed basic boxing and self-defence skills, and seven completed Community Coaching Accreditation in cricket.

Students from Nawai Secondary, Korovuto College and Swami Vivekananda College participated in the programme.

Mr Saukuru said the programme demonstrated that young people were willing to learn and build better futures when given the right opportunities.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports has a clear purpose. We want to empower all young people by providing practical skills and vocational training that can lead to employment, self-employment and sustainable livelihoods.”

He encouraged the graduates to take advantage of the opportunities available and use their skills to strengthen their communities.