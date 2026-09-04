Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro will have to clarify his use of a Government vehicle to attend a Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Management Board meeting on Friday.

Mr Radrodro confirmed that he travelled in a Government vehicle to the meeting at Epworth Hall in Suva, which he attended in his capacity as SODELPA leader.

“Yeah,” he said when asked if he had arrived at the meeting in a Government vehicle.

Section 113 of the Electoral Act 2014 prohibits ministers, candidates and political parties from using Government vehicles for political campaign activities.

Mr Radrodro said he was not aware of the electoral provision.

“Is there a law against it? We will take that into consideration and in the future, we will adhere to those rules and regulations.”

This masthead understands that the provision may also apply to political party management board meetings.

Questions have been sent to the Supervisor of Elections seeking clarification on the use of Government vehicles for such meetings.

In July 2026, Mr Radrodro was also questioned after claims surfaced that SODELPA was using Ministry of Education vehicles to transport political candidates for campaign activities.

At the time, he said SODELPA had its own party vehicles which party officials used.

He also said candidates were expected to arrange their own transport for campaigns.