Kava dealers reject proposed Bill

Kava dealers at the Suva Market are pushing back against the proposed Kava Bill, warning that new regulations could burden farmers and small-scale sellers unless Government first listens to those whose livelihoods depend on the industry.

Tanoa Kava Dealers owner Ritesh Kumar, who has been selling kava for 25 years and works as a middleman, said he did not support the proposed Bill and wanted the concerns of those directly involved in the trade heard before it progressed.

He said the proposed regulations could place an additional burden on people who rely on the kava trade for their livelihoods.

Mr Kumar also questioned why such regulations should apply to kava when consumers could also lose money buying poor-quality agricultural produce, including vegetables.

“Not only does the government lose money in kava, but we also lose money in vegetables, he said.

Another Suva Market dealer, Sanjeev Kumar, also opposed the proposed Bill and called for proper consultation with people directly involved in the industry.

He said many people selling kava from their homes were simply trying to earn a living and should not be treated unfairly under any new regulations.

Mr Ritesh Kumar said he intended to participate in the consultation process and urged farmers, sellers and traditional leaders to make their views known.

“I’m just waiting for consultation so that I can talk,” he said.

The dealers said any new regulation of the kava industry should be fair to farmers, sellers and consumers and take into account the realities faced by those who depend on the trade for their livelihoods.