Rugby

Naisarani could be Drua’s next No.8

Bustling No.8 Isi Naisarani played 11 Test matches for the Wallabies and has 65 Super Rugby Pacific matches under his belt. He hails from Naqali in Naitasiri and attended Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS).

Friday 04 September 2026 | 10:00

Isi-Naisarani

Isi-Naisarani

A former Fiji-born Wallabies forward is tipped to be the next Fijian Drua signing.

This was after SUNsports attempted to crack the clue given by club on its Facebook page, which featured a photo of a koala with the caption: “Bitu Nation. O kitou qoi.”

Bustling No.8 Isi Naisarani played 11 Test matches for the Wallabies and has 65 Super Rugby Pacific matches under his belt. He hails from Naqali in Naitasiri and attended Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS).

Related stories

Naisarani won the Western Force’s Nathan Sharpe Medal that year and was also awarded the Rugby Union Players Association Medal for Excellence. He became the first player to win the prestigious award in his debut professional year.

Naisarani is renowned for his physicality, powerful ball-carrying, tackling and defensive work, qualities the Drua will hope can strengthen their forward pack.


News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Fiji DruaRugby

Most popular

More than 11,000 Fijians across 2,557 households in six provinces have benefited from the National Universal Service Scheme.
Nation

Koro school’s long search for a signal ends

SCGF launches digital tools for sugar growers
Nation

Digital push to future-proof Fiji’s sugar industry

former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad
Courts and Law

Court to rule on hearsay objection in Biman Prasad trial today

The two-day tournament will be held on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, bringing together experienced golfers and emerging players.
Golf

140-plus golfers expected for Fiji Open

Willam Valentine, President Mohin Rafiq, Shaheel Valentine and Mohammed Ayman. Photo: FANCA
Football

Nadi targets host in B.O.G opener

Flying Fijians interim defence coach David Ellis
Rugby

A New force in defence

From left: Isoa Codrokadroka and Vishal Krishna with their paintings.
Lifestyle

Inmate artists use painting to tell stories of faith and family

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa.
Health

Nearly 6,000 flu cases recorded as health facilities face pressure

Hospital director and chief executive officer Dr Krupali Tappoo said the international collaboration was helping ensure children could access critical treatment regardless of their families’ financial circumstances.
Health

Free heart surgeries bring global specialists to Fiji