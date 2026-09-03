Naisarani could be Drua’s next No.8

A former Fiji-born Wallabies forward is tipped to be the next Fijian Drua signing.

This was after SUNsports attempted to crack the clue given by club on its Facebook page, which featured a photo of a koala with the caption: “Bitu Nation. O kitou qoi.”

Bustling No.8 Isi Naisarani played 11 Test matches for the Wallabies and has 65 Super Rugby Pacific matches under his belt. He hails from Naqali in Naitasiri and attended Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS).

Naisarani won the Western Force’s Nathan Sharpe Medal that year and was also awarded the Rugby Union Players Association Medal for Excellence. He became the first player to win the prestigious award in his debut professional year.

Naisarani is renowned for his physicality, powerful ball-carrying, tackling and defensive work, qualities the Drua will hope can strengthen their forward pack.



