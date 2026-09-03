Hibiscus now a platform for change, says former queen

The FMF Hibiscus Festival has grown beyond beauty, giving young women a platform to advocate for their communities and create meaningful change.

Former Miss Hibiscus Alisi Rabukawaqa, who was crowned in 2011 at Albert Park, Suva, said the pageant had opened doors for her as a newly graduated young woman with limited resources.

She said she entered the competition because of the opportunities it provided and to show other young people that opportunities were within reach.

“It was such a big platform already,” she said.

Ms Rabukawaqa, who is now part of the organising committee and works as a contestants’ coordinator, said the festival’s 70th anniversary had also created an opportunity to reconnect with former queens and recognise their contributions.

This year, contestants were paired with former queens as mentors to share their knowledge, experiences and guidance.

Ms Rabukawaqa said one of the biggest challenges in organising the festival was finding time to rest while managing constant changes and adjustments.

She said contestants continued to raise the standard of the competition by using their platform to advocate for issues they believed in.

A new Community Impact Challenge was introduced this year, requiring contestants to identify a community problem and propose practical solutions using a hypothetical budget.

She said the initiative reflected the festival’s roots in community service and charity.

Her message to the contestants was simple: enjoy the experience, give their best and show themselves grace.

Ms Rabukawaqa said she was particularly looking forward to seeing the contestants take the stage in traditionally inspired attire during the first public judging tonight.