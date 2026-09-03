70 years later, first Hibiscus Queen finally gets her crown

After 70 years, the first Hibiscus Queen Liebling Marlow finally received the crown she won as an 18-year-old at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

Ms Marlow, who was crowned Miss Hibiscus in 1956, said she had never received the crown during her reign.

“It feels great,” she said, joking that she planned to wear it to breakfast the following morning at the Pearce Home.

Recalling her experience, Ms Marlow said she travelled from Lami to Suva knowing very few people and was not comfortable speaking in front of others.

One of her funniest memories was her mother sewing her into her dress before the competition, leaving her in a moment of panic.

She also remembered the wife of the Governor of Fiji approaching her after her victory and holding her hand.

Ms Marlow said the gesture was significant to her as an 18-year-old.

She said the 1956 festival was held over two nights, on Friday and Saturday, and attracted more than 20 contestants.

Unlike today, contestants did not have sponsors, and she was entered into the competition by two men.

Ms Marlow said she had been impressed by this year’s contestants, particularly their confidence, education and ability to speak on issues.

She encouraged them to remember that they represented Fiji, remain proud of their heritage and always hold their heads high.