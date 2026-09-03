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Suva Touch ready for Hibiscus tournament

Suva Touch Association (STA) president Danielle Keli said yesterday the tournament is an important opportunity to promote the sport and encourage more people to take up touch rugby.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 11:00

2Fresh winger Miri Bogitini (right) leads the attack against Raiwaqa Flyers during the Battle of the Mix tournament on July 18, 2026.

2Fresh winger Miri Bogitini (right) leads the attack against Raiwaqa Flyers during the Battle of the Mix tournament on July 18, 2026.

Photo: Josua Buredua

Touch rugby takes centre stage at the Bidesi grounds on Saturday with the 70th Vodafone Hibiscus Koroturaga tournament.

The tournament will feature Men’s Open, women’s open and Masters 35 categories.

Suva Touch Association (STA) president Danielle Keli said yesterday the tournament is an important opportunity to promote the sport and encourage more people to take up touch rugby.

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 “We initially planned to have it on Wednesday, but the numbers were not looking good, so we pushed it to Saturday,” Keli said.

Seven teams are confirmed for the Men’s Open while three teams have registered for the Women’s Open. The STA is still waiting for team to confirm their participation in the men’s 35 competition.

Last year’s tournament at Albert Park saw Insyd Out won both the Men’s Open and Masters 35 titles, while Eastern Combine claimed the Women’s Open. Raiwaqa Flyers won the Mixed Open.

Keli said events such as the Hibiscus tournament were crucial to the development of touch rugby in the country.

“Touch rugby is not a major sport in Fiji yet, but having events like this is a good way of helping to grow the sport,” she said.

The association had hoped to host the tournament at Albert Park again, but the availability of the venue led to the decision to move the competition to Bidesi grounds.

Keli said the tournament would also provide an avenue for young people to stay active and be involved in sport.

“Any sport is a way of keeping the youths engaged rather than leaving them idle,” she said.

“Touch rugby is a sport for all ages and both genders. They can play together, and it keeps the youth busy. They always look forward to competitions like this.”

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