Fiji could soon receive up to $90 million from the Adaptation Fund to protect vulnerable families living in informal settlements exposed to flooding, rising seas and other climate threats.

The potential funding was announced as a high-level delegation from the Adaptation Fund visits Fiji yesterday to assess ongoing projects and meet communities benefiting from climate adaptation assistance.

Head of the Adaptation Fund Secretariat, Mikko Ollikainen, said the Fund was currently able to support further investments in Fiji of up to US$40 million, or about FJ$90 million.

He said informal settlements were among the most vulnerable communities and needed greater support as climate change continued to affect Pacific Island countries.

“The funding aims to addresses informal settlements in Fiji, which are most of the vulnerable people in any country” Mr Ollikainen said.

The project is supporting 16 vulnerable informal settlements across municipalities, including communities in Lami, Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said Fiji had already received close to US$4.2 million through an Adaptation Fund project that began in 2018.

Mr Nalumisa said many families living in these areas faced serious risks from flooding, sea-level rise and other natural disasters, while living conditions in some settlements remained poor.

“Government alone did not have enough money to carry out all the infrastructure improvements needed in vulnerable communities.” Mr Nalumisa said.

The funding is helping improve basic services and infrastructure, including water and sanitation, access roads, walkways, bridges and the filling of low-lying areas.

An evacuation centre is also being built in a flood-prone settlement in Nadi to provide shelter for families during periods of heavy rain and flooding.

Mr Nalumisa said the project funding was expected to expire in May 2027, with the Ministry working to complete all remaining projects before then.

However, Mr Ollikainen said the delegation would spend the next few days listening to communities and understanding their priorities, with particular attention given to vulnerable groups, including women and young people.

“We will also assess progress made so far and identify lessons that could help strengthen Fiji’s response to the growing impacts of climate change.” Mr Ollikainen said.