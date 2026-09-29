Setaita remembers husband’s 15 years of police service

Three months after losing her husband of more than 15 years in the Fiji Police Force, Setaita Matarugu is still learning to live with his absence.

For the 53-year-old widow from Seaqaqa, this morning's Police Remembrance Day ceremony at Labasa Police Station brought back memories of her late husband, Meli Matarugu, and the life they shared.

Mr Matarugu died three months ago at the age of 56.

“He was a very humble man. I miss him very much,” Ms Matarugu said.

He was the only police officer in their family, and the couple had one child together.

Ms Matarugu said her husband’s years in the Police Force had taught her many lessons, particularly about strength and resilience.

“I learned so many things here,” she said.

But learning to carry on without him has not been easy.

“It’s very hard. Sometimes I can’t believe it. He’s gone,” she said.

Despite the pain of losing her husband, Ms Matarugu said she had found strength to keep going.

“I have become stronger, but I do miss him,” she said.

The Remembrance Day ceremony brought together police officers, families and loved ones to honour officers who had served and died.

For Ms Matarugu, the occasion was personal — a reminder of her husband’s years of service and the impact he left on her and their child.

While his absence remains difficult, she said the lessons from their life together continued to give her strength.