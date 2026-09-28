The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has declined to release the names of world leaders attending Pre-COP31 in Nadi and Tuvalu.

Ministry permanent secretary, Dr Sivendra Michael said only security personnel can do so.

Speaking at a media briefing in Suva yesterday, Mr Michael said the security protocols left the ministry unable to share the list.

"In respecting the security protocols that are there, it is best that this information is released directly from the security personnel," he said.

He said journalists would get the chance to engage with visiting leaders once the event started. The summit runs from next Monday, October 5, to Thursday, October 8.

Dr Michael said the first set of leaders would travel to Tuvalu on Monday, with the remaining leaders following on Tuesday.

After a three-hour programme in Tuvalu, the leaders will return to Fiji for the opening leaders' plenary, chaired by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. It will be co-chaired by the prime ministers of Australia and Tuvalu.

Only heads of government and heads of state will speak, followed by United Nations and other observers. The plenary is by invitation only.

Doubts over who will attend have lingered since early August, when Australian media reported Canberra was struggling to confirm leaders from outside the Pacific.

Mr Rabuka last month named United States President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham as expected guests.

Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya said this month the summit would go ahead "with or without" major leaders.

Dr Michael said the media would get daily updates through stand-up briefings each morning and afternoon.