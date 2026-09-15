Govt eyes new measures to tackle Taveuni rubbish problem

Taveuni could see expanded waste management efforts as Government targets illegal dumping and maritime waste.

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya said her ministry wanted to take its school waste management initiative to Taveuni in the current financial year.

She was responding to concerns about illegal rubbish dumping on the island.

Ms Tabuya said the ministry’s trash brooms were installed based on data and science, with priority given to rubbish dumping hotspots.

“We would love to have all the funding to put trash brooms everywhere all over Fiji, but for now we are prioritising the areas with the most population, as well as the most amount of rubbish being dumped in the rivers and creeks,” Ms Tabuya said.

She said Taveuni might not immediately receive a trash broom but could benefit from the school waste management initiative.

Ms Tabuya also welcomed developments aimed at moving waste from Taveuni to Viti Levu for proper recycling.

“I believe they’re now looking into importing the waste from Taveuni to mainland,” she said.

She said some organisations were involved in the initiative and the ministry hoped they would engage with it for a possible partnership.

Ms Tabuya said better waste management was needed on maritime islands, including Kadavu.

“We have to be able to import the rubbish in so that it is brought to the proper recycling facilities in Viti Levu,” she said.

The ministry would continue prioritising areas where illegal dumping posed the greatest environmental concern.