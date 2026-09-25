The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has backed a major drain-cleaning operation by the Nasinu Town Council.

The ministry also called on residents to take greater responsibility for waste disposal after large amounts of rubbish were found clogging drains and waterways.

Council field teams have been working to clear heavily blocked drains across the municipality in an effort to improve water flow, reduce the risk of flash flooding and eliminate stagnant water that can become breeding grounds for disease-carrying pests.

According to the council, blocked drainage systems filled with household waste, plastic and other debris increase the likelihood of severe surface flooding, property damage and public health risks for nearby communities.

The Ministry acknowledged the efforts of council workers, describing the task as difficult and unnecessary if waste was disposed of responsibly.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya said the condition of the drains highlighted a lack of civic responsibility among some residents.

“Where is our civic pride? Where is our respect and connection to our vanua? Our land and waterways are part of who we are,” she said.

“We cannot claim to love our communities while treating them as dumping grounds. Keeping Fiji clean begins with each of us taking responsibility for our own waste.”

The ministry said the images from the cleanup showed significant amounts of plastic, household waste and other rubbish that had been discarded in drains and waterways.

It stressed that council workers should not have to continually remove waste that had been irresponsibly dumped by others.

The council is urging residents to work with municipal authorities by disposing of rubbish correctly, avoiding illegal dumping and helping keep drains in their neighbourhoods clear.

The council said maintaining a clean drainage network was essential for protecting homes, preventing flooding during heavy rainfall and creating a healthier environment for all residents.

Both the ministry and the council have called on the public to take greater pride in protecting their communities and natural environment.

"Our vanua deserves better. Let's do better, Fiji," Ms Tabuya said.