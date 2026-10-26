China's new Ambassador-designate to Fiji has pledged to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, including aligning Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative with Fiji's development priorities.

Chen Haiping made the commitment after arriving in Suva on Sunday, October 25, to take up his diplomatic posting.

Mr Chen said China would continue strengthening its relationship with Fiji while supporting the country's development.

He said China would work to align its Belt and Road Initiative with Fiji's development strategies and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The initiative forms part of China's broader efforts to strengthen economic and infrastructure cooperation with partner countries.

Mr Chen also pledged to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Fiji.

Bilateral relations

Mr Chen said he was honoured to serve as China's 15th ambassador to Fiji.

He highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries, noting that Fiji was the first Pacific island nation to establish diplomatic relations with China.

The two countries have maintained diplomatic ties for 51 years.

Mr Chen said the relationship had developed through mutual respect, political trust and cooperation across various sectors.

He also acknowledged the contribution of Chinese communities to Fiji's multicultural society and the development of bilateral relations.

Regional cooperation

Mr Chen praised Fiji's contribution to international peacekeeping, climate advocacy and ocean protection.

He said Fiji had demonstrated how small island nations could influence global discussions on climate change and other international challenges.

Mr Chen also referred to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's visit to China in 2024, during which he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said the meeting had helped advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Looking ahead, Mr Chen expressed China's intention to strengthen cooperation with Fiji and contribute to peace, friendship and development in the Pacific.

Commitment to Fiji

Mr Chen said he would work closely with Fiji's Government, local communities and Chinese Embassy staff to advance the relationship.

He was welcomed upon arrival by representatives of Fiji's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Chinese businesses operating in Fiji, members of the Chinese community and embassy officials.

Mr Chen said he looked forward to building on the relationship between the two countries during his posting.