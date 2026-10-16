'Christian values do not require Christian state'

Fiji does not need to become a Christian state for its people to practise Christian values, says Former Youth Parliament participant Nishal Narayan.

Mr Narayan questioned whether the proposed constitutional changes would promote unity or deepen divisions among communities.

Speaking during the Constitution Amendment Bill consultation at Vunimono High School in Nausori on Thursday night, Mr Narayan challenged the debate over whether Fiji should remain a secular state or become a Christian state.

He said the true test of Christianity was how people treated one another, rather than whether the country officially identified with one religion.

“Do we really need to make Fiji a Christian state to practise the principles of Christ?” he asked. “Or is it just a political game to manipulate our people?”

Mr Narayan referred to Matthew 22:37-39, which calls on Christians to love God and their neighbours as themselves.

He said Christian values could be practised without changing the religious identity of the State, adding that leaders also needed to reflect those values through their actions.

“We need people who are willing to live by them,” he said.

Mr Narayan also raised concerns about the proposed constitutional changes retaining blanket immunity. He questioned why such protection was necessary and whether it could shield people from accountability for future actions.

He called on the Prime Minister to explain the reasoning behind retaining blanket immunity, saying the issue deserved closer examination.

Another concern was ensuring all communities felt included in discussions about Fiji’s future.

Mr Narayan questioned participation at the Nausori consultation, suggesting Navratri celebrations may have prevented some members of the Indian community from attending.

With the consultations nearing their conclusion, he also questioned the urgency of the process.

He called for a national identity that united people regardless of ethnicity or religion.

“I am proud to call Fiji my home nation, and I will be very grateful if we all are seen as one,” he said.

“Not we, the Indians of Fiji, not we, the Muslims of Fiji, not we, the Rotumans of Fiji. We Fijians as one, we have to take our country forward.”

The consultations continue around Fiji, allowing members of the public to express their views before the proposed amendments proceed through the parliamentary process.