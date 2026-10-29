Constitution Bill heads to third reading next week

There will be no further opportunity for the public to read Bill 32, which seeks to amend the Constitution, as the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 concludes its national consultations at Studio 6 in Suva today with its final session for Lau Province.

“It’s no longer for the public,” Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told this masthead yesterday.

“The committee is only duty-bound to Parliament.”

Mr Rabuka’s comments follow submissions and concerns from members of the public calling for an extension of the timeframe to allow people more time to read and understand the Bill.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that the Bill will be tabled in Parliament for its third reading next week, when Government and the Opposition will debate it.

Mr Rabuka said Parliament could request an additional one or two weeks to debate the Bill before voting. However, he said the process must remain within the legal timeframe.

Timeframe