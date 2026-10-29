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Constitution Bill heads to third reading next week

Calls for an extension to allow more public scrutiny of Bill 32 will not delay the constitutional amendment process.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 30 October 2026 | 11:05 FJT

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the first public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill in Suva.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the first public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill in Suva.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

There will be no further opportunity for the public to read Bill 32, which seeks to amend the Constitution, as the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 concludes its national consultations at Studio 6 in Suva today with its final session for Lau Province.

“It’s no longer for the public,” Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told this masthead yesterday.

“The committee is only duty-bound to Parliament.”

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Mr Rabuka’s comments follow submissions and concerns from members of the public calling for an extension of the timeframe to allow people more time to read and understand the Bill.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that the Bill will be tabled in Parliament for its third reading next week, when Government and the Opposition will debate it.

Mr Rabuka said Parliament could request an additional one or two weeks to debate the Bill before voting. However, he said the process must remain within the legal timeframe.

Timeframe

  • November 2: Committee reports to Parliament.
  • Late next week: Third reading and vote.
  • November 9: Writ for the referendum expected.
  • December 9: Referendum polling day.
  • By December 14: Results expected.

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