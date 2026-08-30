Ditoka: Fijians abroad are ‘everyday ambassadors’

Fijians living and working in Palau have been reminded that they carry Fiji’s name with them and have a responsibility to respect the laws, customs and traditions of their host country.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka delivered the message during a meeting with the Fijian diaspora in Palau on August 30.

“You are in many respects Fiji’s everyday ambassadors. And that also carries with it a responsibility,” he said.

Mr Ditoka acknowledged the contribution of Fijians working in different sectors in Palau, including health and statistics, saying they played a part in the country’s development.

He said Fiji’s relationship with Palau went beyond government meetings and regional interests, with people playing an important role in strengthening ties between the two Pacific nations.

Mr Ditoka urged Fijians to respect Palau’s laws, customs and traditions, support one another and ensure younger generations remained connected to their Fijian heritage.

He said Fijians could contribute to the communities in which they lived while remaining connected to their roots and identity.





Remittances a lifeline

Mr Ditoka also acknowledged the contribution Fijians living overseas made to families at home through remittances, which remained a lifeline for many households.

He reaffirmed Government’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with Fijians overseas and making government services more accessible to the diaspora.

Mr Ditoka was accompanied by Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr Raijeli Taga and Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael.

About 50 members of the Fijian diaspora and 15 children attended the gathering.

A talanoa session also gave members of the community an opportunity to raise their concerns, experiences and issues directly with the ministers.