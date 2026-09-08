Proposed surveillance, tracking and biometric powers for police could be misused against civil society groups, political opponents and journalists, the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) has warned.

FCOSS programme manager Josaia Tokoni raised the concern before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights yesterday while making submissions on the proposed Fiji Police Bill 2026.

“Given Fiji's history of coups and political interference, powers this broad concentrated in one institution create risk,” Mr Tokoni said.

He said the concern was compounded by provisions allowing police to investigate complaints against their own officers.

“The force investigates itself,” he said, pointing to clauses 57 and 62 and a new biometric database that sits alongside the Commissioner’s power to probe his own officers.

FCOSS wants investigations, prosecutions and anti-corruption oversight to be split between separate bodies, with the database publicly audited.

It also raised concerns over an offence for causing “disaffection” among police staff, warning it could criminalise genuine criticism from unions, journalists or groups such as FCOSS.

“The very space we're using right now to speak to this committee” could be caught, Mr Tokoni said, adding that the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement had raised the same concern.

FCOSS also wants Justices of the Peace removed as an authority to sign search warrants.

Assistant Minister Ratu Josaia Niudamu challenged the proposal, asking how remote posts in Lakeba, Navosa and Vunidawa would cope without a magistrate nearby.

Mr Tokoni suggested warrants could be signed and sent electronically.

FCOSS welcomed the Bill’s new use-of-force standard and independent disciplinary tribunal.