Nation

FCOSS warns proposed police surveillance powers could be misused

Social services council tells parliamentary committee that Fiji’s history of coups and political interference makes safeguards essential.

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 08:00

FCOSS programme manager Josaia Tokoni in Parliament on January 22, 2026

FCOSS programme manager Josaia Tokoni in Parliament.

Parliament of Fiji

Proposed surveillance, tracking and biometric powers for police could be misused against civil society groups, political opponents and journalists, the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) has warned.

FCOSS programme manager Josaia Tokoni raised the concern before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights yesterday while making submissions on the proposed Fiji Police Bill 2026.

“Given Fiji's history of coups and political interference, powers this broad concentrated in one institution create risk,” Mr Tokoni said.

Related stories

He said the concern was compounded by provisions allowing police to investigate complaints against their own officers.

“The force investigates itself,” he said, pointing to clauses 57 and 62 and a new biometric database that sits alongside the Commissioner’s power to probe his own officers.

FCOSS wants investigations, prosecutions and anti-corruption oversight to be split between separate bodies, with the database publicly audited.

It also raised concerns over an offence for causing “disaffection” among police staff, warning it could criminalise genuine criticism from unions, journalists or groups such as FCOSS.

“The very space we're using right now to speak to this committee” could be caught, Mr Tokoni said, adding that the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement had raised the same concern.

FCOSS also wants Justices of the Peace removed as an authority to sign search warrants.

Assistant Minister Ratu Josaia Niudamu challenged the proposal, asking how remote posts in Lakeba, Navosa and Vunidawa would cope without a magistrate nearby.

Mr Tokoni suggested warrants could be signed and sent electronically.

FCOSS welcomed the Bill’s new use-of-force standard and independent disciplinary tribunal.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Mary Blakelock (far right) with some teachers of Galoa Village School in Kadavu. Photo: Supplied
Education

Teacher pay hiccup exposes HR flaws, says affected teacher

Commissioner Rachna Nath (left), Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chairperson Joaquim Da Fonseca (middle), and Commissioner Rajendra Dass in Wellington, New Zealand, on September 4, 2026. Photo: Supplied
Nation

Fijians abroad can share political upheaval experiences without returning home

Alleged murder accused Mohammed Naushad and his wife, Nazreen Nisha Khan, at the High Court in Lautoka.
Courts and Law

Daughter reported parents tied up, poisoned boyfriend, court hears

Tailevu under 20 halfback Lekima Seru (far-right) shouts instructions to his forward pack during their round six clash against Rewa at Nakelo School grounds on September 5, 2026.
Rugby

Qiodravu wants more from Tailevu U20

Skipper Cup
Rugby

Unbeaten Nadi ready for Ba

Rewa
Rugby

Rewa turns focus to final five games

Nineteen-year-old Seini Didi shares her graduation joy with her mother, Tarusila Tuvi, at the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa on September 4, 2026.
Lifestyle

Didi’s graduation fuels civil service dream

Miss Hibiscus 1962, Eta Qereqeretabua, and her daughter, Miss Hibiscus 1988, Lenora Qereqeretabua, share a special moment as generations of Hibiscus Queens come together to celebrate seven decades of the festival’s rich history and legacy.
Lifestyle

64 years later, Eta Qereqeretabua's Hibiscus memories still bloom

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Hospital Fiji has launched its latest paediatric cardiac surgical mission, with specialists from Singapore, Australia and India joining Fiji medical teams.
Health

Global specialists join Fiji doctors for free heart surgeries