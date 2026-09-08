Nation

Fijians abroad can share political upheaval experiences without returning home

The Commission said survivors and witnesses could share their experiences in a confidential, safe and respectful environment, with participation voluntary.

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 06:30

Commissioner Rachna Nath (left), Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chairperson Joaquim Da Fonseca (middle), and Commissioner Rajendra Dass in Wellington, New Zealand, on September 4, 2026. Photo: Supplied

Commissioner Rachna Nath (left), Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chairperson Joaquim Da Fonseca (middle), and Commissioner Rajendra Dass in Wellington, New Zealand, on September 4, 2026.

Photo: Supplied

Fijians living overseas who were affected by the country’s political upheavals are being given an opportunity to share their experiences with the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission (FTRC) without having to return home.

The Commission’s diaspora hearings began in Wellington, New Zealand, on Saturday, with two survivors choosing to participate in public hearings.

Held at the Fiji High Commission’s conference room, the hearings are part of the Commission’s efforts to include Fijians living overseas in the national truth and reconciliation process.

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Commission chairperson Joaquim “Russuo” da Fonseca said the diaspora engagement was important because many Fijians affected by political upheavals now lived outside Fiji.

“The diaspora engagement therefore provides an avenue for the survivors to engage with the Commission without having to return to Fiji to participate in the truth-telling process,” he said.

The Commission said survivors and witnesses could share their experiences in a confidential, safe and respectful environment, with participation voluntary.

The hearings are being conducted by Mr da Fonseca, Commissioner Rachna Nath and Commissioner Rajendra Dass.

The New Zealand visit is being undertaken under the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act 2024.

Part 2, Section 6 of the Act provides for the Commission to facilitate safe and conducive spaces for survivors to share their stories, experiences and trauma.

"The Wellington hearings form part of its wider effort to ensure Fijians affected by the country’s political upheavals have an opportunity to participate in the national truth and reconciliation process," FTRC said.

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