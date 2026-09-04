Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Hospital Fiji has launched its latest paediatric cardiac surgical mission.

The latest mission brings together experts from Singapore, Australia and India to perform complex heart procedures for children from Fiji and across the Pacific.

The mission is led by renowned paediatric cardiac surgeon Professor Laszlo Kiraly from the National University Hospital in Singapore.

The team also includes specialist paediatric intensive care nurses from Australia and interventional cardiologist Dr Paramvir Singh from Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in India.

The visiting specialists will work alongside doctors and nurses from Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Hospital and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to perform critical cardiac interventions while sharing knowledge and expertise with local healthcare professionals.

Hospital director and chief executive officer Dr Krupali Tappoo said the mission highlighted the power of international cooperation in improving access to specialised healthcare.

“The arrival of this highly skilled team from Singapore, Australia, and India is a powerful testament to the impact of global medical collaboration,” she said.

Dr Tappoo said the mission would have a lasting impact on patients and their families.

“Every procedure represents a young life reclaimed and a family relieved of an impossible burden. Our shared commitment ensures that no child is ever denied life-saving heart care due to financial circumstances.”

The hospital said the collaboration not only provided urgent treatment for children but also helped strengthen healthcare capacity in Fiji and the wider Pacific.

Since its establishment in Fiji, the hospital has conducted 470 successful paediatric heart surgeries, provided 56,690 free child heart screenings and delivered 85,487 medical consultations.