Rewa turns focus to final five games

Rewa has five matches re­maining to turn around a difficult season after fail­ing to win any of its opening six games.

Rewa senior team captain Peni Raiwalui said the team would use the challenging season as a lesson and remain focused on finishing strongly.

Rewa lost 35-15 against Tailevu last Saturday.

"This year is a lesson for us be­cause we have come up from the sixth game and we haven't won anything," Raiwalui said.

He said supporters needed to re­main united and continue support­ing its players as they prepare for the remaining matches.

Raiwalui also thanked the players and supporters for their commit­ment despite the difficult run.

He said communication and unity within the team would be impor­tant as Rewa looks to improve its performances.

"There are many opportunities to talk to each other and listen to each other. We have another game to play and improve next week," Raiwalui said.

With five matches left, Raiwalui believes the team still has an op­portunity to finish the season on a positive note.

Raiwalui also acknowledged the people of Rewa for their continued support during a difficult period.

"The people of Rewa know that it is not an easy time but we'll try our best," he said

Rewa will now prepare for its next match as it looks to end its winless run and finish the season strongly.