Nation

'Power is temporary’: Rabuka tells senior public servants

“Power is temporary. Positions are temporary. Institutions endure. The nation endures,” Mr Rabuka said.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 08:00

rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Fiji Government

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reminded Fiji’s senior public servants that power and positions are temporary, calling on them to protect the institutions they have been entrusted to serve.

“Power is temporary. Positions are temporary. Institutions endure. The nation endures,” Mr Rabuka said.

He made the remarks while launching the inaugural Veimataki Leadership Series Dialogue, where he challenged senior public servants to treat statecraft as a collective national duty.

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Mr Rabuka called for renewed commitment to the national interest and urged leaders across all arms of Government to exercise sound judgment, integrity and stewardship.

The high-level leadership series brought together permanent secretaries, heads of the disciplined forces and senior executives.

It was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade in partnership with the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service.

The initiative aims to strengthen leadership capacity while preserving critical institutional knowledge and passing it on to future generations of public service leaders.

Mr Rabuka said the Fijian concept of Veimataki was anchored in trust, reciprocity, stewardship and integrity.

He said these principles should provide both a cultural foundation and strategic value in guiding how Government engages with local communities and represents Fiji internationally.

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