Fiji Boxing mourns Ravudi
Ravudi had a professional career from 1985 to 1999, recording 23 wins from 35 bouts, including 16 knockÂouts, four losses and six draws.
Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 10:30
he late Joe Ravudi
Fiji boxing is mourning the passing of former national champion Joe Ravudi, whose career and contribution to developing young boxers left a lasting mark on the sport.
The Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF), along with former and current boxers, officials and the wider boxing fraternity, has expressed condolences to his family.
BCF chairman Eroni Loganimoce said Ravudi's contribution extendÂed beyond his achievements in the ring.
Ravudi had a professional career from 1985 to 1999, recording 23 wins from 35 bouts, including 16 knockÂouts, four losses and six draws.
He won the South Seas Light HeavÂyweight Title, South Pacific Light Heavyweight Title and Fijian Light Heavyweight Championship, and also contested the Fijian HeavyÂweight Title.
Known for his durability, technical ability and counter-punching skills, Ravudi was regarded as one of Fiji's leading fighters during the late 1980s and 1990s.
His involvement in boxing continued after his professional career, with Ravudi playing an important role in nurturing young boxers and developing future talent.
He was also proud of his sons, Josefa Ravudi Junior and Jese Ravudi, who continued the family's boxing tradition.
Loganimoce recalled training under Ravudi when he was National Amateur Coach during the 2001 Oceania Boxing Championship at the NaÂtional Gymnasium.
"I personally had trained under his leadÂership when he was the national amateur coach during the 2001 Oceania Boxing Championship here at the NationaGymnasium," Loganimoce said.
Loganimoce said Ravudi's passion for boxing and commitment to mentoring young athletes had earned him lasting respect across the sport.
"The Boxing Commission of Fiji extends our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, former teammates and the wider boxing community during this difficult time," he said.
"His legacy as a champion, mentor and ambassador for Fiji Boxing will be remembered with pride and gratitude."