Boxing

Fiji Boxing mourns Ravudi

Ravudi had a professional career from 1985 to 1999, recording 23 wins from 35 bouts, including 16 knockÂ­outs, four losses and six draws.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 10:30

he late Joe Ravudi

he late Joe Ravudi

Fiji boxing is mourning the passing of former national champion Joe Ravudi, whose career and contribution to devel­oping young boxers left a lasting mark on the sport.

The Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF), along with former and cur­rent boxers, officials and the wider boxing fraternity, has expressed condolences to his family.

BCF chairman Eroni Loganimoce said Ravudi's contribution extendÂ­ed beyond his achievements in the ring.

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Ravudi had a professional career from 1985 to 1999, recording 23 wins from 35 bouts, including 16 knockÂ­outs, four losses and six draws.

He won the South Seas Light HeavÂ­yweight Title, South Pacific Light Heavyweight Title and Fijian Light Heavyweight Championship, and also contested the Fijian HeavyÂ­weight Title.

Known for his durability, technical ability and counter-punching skills, Ravudi was regarded as one of Fiji's leading fighters during the late 1980s and 1990s.

His involvement in box­ing continued after his professional career, with Ravudi playing an im­portant role in nurturing young boxers and devel­oping future talent.

He was also proud of his sons, Josefa Ravudi Jun­ior and Jese Ravudi, who continued the family's boxing tradition.

Loganimoce recalled training under Ravudi when he was National Amateur Coach during the 2001 Oceania Boxing Championship at the NaÂ­tional Gymnasium.

"I personally had trained under his leadÂ­ership when he was the national amateur coach during the 2001 Oceania Boxing Championship here at the NationaGymnasium," Loganimoce said.

Loganimoce said Ravudi's passion for boxing and commitment to men­toring young athletes had earned him lasting respect across the sport.

"The Boxing Commission of Fiji extends our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, for­mer teammates and the wider box­ing community during this difficult time," he said.

"His legacy as a champion, men­tor and ambassador for Fiji Boxing will be remembered with pride and gratitude."

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