Fiji, Australia renew justice cooperation

Australia plans to station a full-time representative from its Attorney-General's Department in Fiji next year as part of a renewed law and justice partnership aimed at strengthening the country's legal institutions and supporting reforms.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts announced the initiative at the Fiji Law Society Convention 2026 at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort in Denarau, Nadi, on Friday.

The move forms part of Australia's plan to revive its law and justice cooperation programme with Fiji, focusing on legal reform, institutional capacity and improvements to the justice system.

Mr Roberts said the renewed partnership would support Fiji's reform priorities, particularly legal policy, legislative drafting and the implementation of the law and justice sector reform roadmap.

“The proposed programme will focus on Fiji's reform priorities, including implementation of the law and justice sector reform roadmap, and strengthening capacity and capability in areas such as legal policy, legislative drafting, and legislative reform,” he said.

The programme would also strengthen key legal institutions, including the Office of the Attorney-General and the Office of the Solicitor-General.

Mr Roberts said the full-time Australian representative would be based at the Australian High Commission next year to support cooperation between the two countries.

Technology and justice

Mr Roberts also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology in the justice system.

He said technology could improve case management, reduce administrative work and make justice services more accessible to people in Fiji's rural and maritime communities.

However, he cautioned against allowing technological advances to undermine accountability, privacy and professional judgement.

“The objective should therefore be to use artificial intelligence to augment expertise, not replace the process through which expertise is created.”

“Technology should free lawyers from unnecessary administrative work, but it should not free us from thinking or learning,” he said.

Mr Roberts stressed that human oversight remained essential, particularly when legal decisions affected people's rights and freedoms.

Cybersecurity cooperation

The renewed partnership would also be accompanied by increased cybersecurity cooperation under the Vuvale Union Treaty.

Mr Roberts said about $150 million in additional resources had been committed to cybersecurity initiatives.

He said Fiji and Australia had an opportunity to strengthen legal institutions while ensuring new technologies were adopted responsibly.

The renewed cooperation is intended to support Fiji's legal reform priorities while building the capacity of institutions responsible for developing and implementing the country's laws.