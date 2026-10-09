Fiji seeks evidence from US over Zhao corruption claims

The Government has challenged the United States to provide evidence behind its allegations against businessman Zhao Fugang, insisting that any alleged offences committed in Fiji must be dealt with through local legal processes.

Government’s response comes after the US Department of State publicly designated Mr Zhao over alleged “significant corruption”, accusing him of using his position to advance China-based government, business and criminal interests through alleged bribes to Fijian citizens.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua said Fiji was already dealing with concerns raised by international partners through its own investigative processes.

“There is already (an investigation) the Police are handling that. They have been doing that for some time,” he said.

Mr Tikoduadua said similar concerns had previously been raised by Australia and New Zealand.

Asked whether the US had overstepped legal boundaries, he said it was expressing its concerns, but Fiji had its own processes in addressing them.

“The US does that and in reply Fiji has its own process by which to address that kind of concern and there is a process in which the Police investigates.”

In its statement, Government urged US authorities to share credible information or evidence of alleged offences committed in Fiji with their Fijian counterparts for assessment and investigation where warranted.

It also stressed that allegations were not proof of wrongdoing and that any action by local authorities must uphold due process, the presumption of innocence and the rule of law.

Mr Zhao, director of the Overseas Chinese Service Center in Fiji, has categorically denied the allegations.

He said he was not given an opp o r t u n i t y to respond before they were made public and had written to the US Embassy in Suva seeking full details.

The Government said Fiji remained committed to working with the US and other international partners to combat transnational crime.