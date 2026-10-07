Overseas stars power Bulikula World Cup campaign

Fiji Bulikula will lean heavily on overseas experience for their historic Women’s Rugby League World Cup campaign, with 22 of the 23 players named in the national squad based abroad.

Naomi Tegu of the University of the South Pacific Raiders is the only locally based player selected, joining a squad stacked with players from Australia’s National Rugby League Women (NRLW), New South Wales and Queensland competitions.

Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele believes that experience has prepared the side to compete at World Cup level.

Fiji Bulikula players with their assistant coaches and head coach Jone Wesele (standing, left) after the squad announcement at the FNRL headquarters, Suva, on October 7, 2026. Photos: Tevita Wesele.

"Our current squad has NRLW (National Rugby League Women), NSW (New South Wales) Cup and Queensland Cup players, too, and a lone representative from home, Naomi Tegu from the USP (University of the South Pacific) Raiders team," the former Fiji Bati forward said.

"These players have proved their worth when they represented our country in the World Cup qualifiers in Canada.

"With our preparation coming into the World Cup, these girls have been playing throughout the year for their respective clubs and have the experience to perform at this level."

Fiji Bulikula players at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay on October 7, 2026 Photo: FNRL.





Bulikula squad

Leilani Ahsam (NRL W Cronulla Sharks), Teaghan Hartigan (QRL BMD Burleigh Bears), Ta lei Holmes (NRLW Cronulla Sharks), Tamika Jones (NRLW Canterbury Bulldogs), Ebony Laing (QRL BMD Burleigh Bears), Sien­na Laing (QRL Burleigh Bears), Lorren Leli (QRL BMD East Tigers), Losana Lutu (NRLW West Tigers), Tahlia Mar­shall (QRL BMD East Tigers), Ema Masi (QRL BMD Norths Devils), Rory Muller (NSW Womens Premiership South Sydney Rabbitohs), Sereana Naitokatoka (NRLW Canberra Raid­ers), Tanina Naividi (NRLW Sydney City Roosters), Elizabeth Naleba (QRL BMD Burleigh Bears), Aliti Namoce (NSW Womens Premiership South Sydney Rabbitohs), Maria Paseka (NRLW St George Illawarra Dragons), Abigayle Sekitoga (QRL BMD Burleigh Bears), Latisha Smythe (NRLW Can­terbury Bulldogs), Cassie Staples (NRLW Cronulla Sharks), Naomi Tegu (FNRL USP Raiders), Nanise Vakacavu (NSW Womens Premiership Cronulla Sharks), Isabella Waterman (NRLW Canberra Raiders), Luisa Yaranamu (NSW Womens Premiership South Sydney Rabbitohs)