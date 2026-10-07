Pardoned former CRW leader Shane Stevens dies

The man in his 50s who had collapsed during a morning walk on Saturday near Suva Grammar School has been confirmed as former Counter Revolutionary Warfare (CRW) leader Shane Stevens.

The Fiji Police Force had put out on its Facebook page on Saturday requesting if someone could come forward to identify the man after he was pronounced dead at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The description given by the Police stated that the victim was believed to be in his 50s with short hair, of fair complexion, and was wearing a plain black t-shirt, black shorts, a pair of black ASICS canvas with Nike socks and a wrist watch.

A few hours later Police stated on the same page that a relative had come forward and had identified the victim.

Mr Stevens was convicted of inciting the 2000 mutiny at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua and was granted presidential pardon by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on September 19, 2024.

After his pardon he took part in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Reconciliation and Restoration service at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks on November 2, 2024 where he sought forgiveness from the families of those that died at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks during the 2000 mutiny.

He had held the rank of Captain in the RFMF.

Eight soldiers died during the 2000 mutiny. He was convicted of Incitement to Mutiny in 2002.

A court-martial had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The late Mr Stevens was incarcerated for 21 years, 8 months and 20 days, at the Naboro Prison, outside Suva.