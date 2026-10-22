Fijian tourist recounts Paris protest aftermath

A Fijian tourist in Paris says he witnessed the aftermath of clashes, looting and burning shops following a student protest march that attracted more than 100,000 people last Saturday.

Saaki Tuisolia said he felt safe during the march in the Montmartre area, but violence broke out afterwards in other parts of the French capital, including the République area.

“I felt safe being in Paris last weekend. I got advice from locals on the march, to anticipate violence and areas to avoid,” he said.

Mr Tuisolia said the march was largely orderly, while clashes with police, looting and the burning of shops occurred later.

He said the protests were driven by concerns about the rising cost of living and declining education quality.

Mr Tuisolia said the clashes were mainly between protesters and police, with organised criminal elements allegedly inciting violence.

He said Paris had returned to normal by Sunday, when a tourist bus travelled through the affected areas, although damage from the unrest remained visible along the streets.

Mr Tuisolia said he had not received advice from Fiji’s Permanent Mission because he was not in contact with its representatives. He was also unaware of other Fijians’ experiences during the unrest.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has urged Fijians living in France to avoid protest sites and large gatherings as authorities monitor the unrest.

The Ministry said it had received no reports of Fijian nationals being adversely affected at the time of its statement.

Fijians in France have been advised to remain vigilant, monitor developments and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.

Through Fiji’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, the Ministry is maintaining contact with the Fijian community to provide safety advice and consular assistance where needed.

The Ministry said it would continue monitoring the situation, maintaining contact with the Fijian community and providing updates as developments unfolded.