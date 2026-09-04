Three days of painstaking work by a team of about 10 people transformed masi, mats, bowls, shells and coconut into the traditional-inspired attire that carried Miss Fiji Rugby Union Suliana Latianara to victory at the FMF Hibiscus Festival last night.

Ms Latianara took centre stage during iTaukei Night, winning the Best Traditional-Inspired Attire title.

For the 2026 Hibiscus contestant, however, the award represented more than a pageant win. It was a proud opportunity to showcase her family, culture and community on the Hibiscus stage.

“I just feel like it is a blessing. I am really proud to represent myself and my family through this attire,” she said.





Ms Latianara said wearing traditional attire on the Hibiscus stage allowed her to showcase her cultural identity while carrying the support of those who had stood behind her throughout the competition.

Behind the winning look was fashion designer Sue Samuels of Lavalani Designs, whom Ms Latianara credited for bringing the concept to life.

“A big shout-out to my designer because without her and the inspiration she gave me, I would not have been able to win this,” Ms Latianara said.

Ms Samuels said creating the attire was a team effort that took three days to complete.

“We put a lot of effort into our traditional attire. It took us three days and it was about a team of 10 of us working on it, so we are very happy with the outcome,” she said.

The outfit featured traditional and natural materials including masi, mats, bowls, shells and coconut.

Ms Samuels said one of the biggest challenges was keeping the natural materials together while incorporating three-dimensional elements into the design.

She said seeing Ms Latianara win made the hard work worthwhile, particularly after being entrusted with her wardrobe for the festival.

Ms Latianara thanked her family, friends and supporters, with special appreciation for her father.

She said the award belonged not only to her, but also to the people and communities who had supported her throughout the festival.