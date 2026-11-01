Fiji's 2026–2027 tropical cyclone season officially begins today, November 1, with the Fiji Meteorological Service urging the public to prepare early and remain alert to severe weather risks.

The season runs until April 30, 2027, with tropical cyclones capable of bringing destructive winds, heavy rainfall, flooding and dangerous sea conditions.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has reminded residents not to wait until a cyclone threatens before making preparations.

It is encouraging people to stay informed through official weather updates and take precautions to protect their families and properties.

In its earlier Tropical Seasonal Outlook 2026–2027, the weather service forecast a near-normal cyclone season for Fiji.

Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to pass through Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), with one to two potentially reaching severe Category 3 to Category 5 intensity.

The forecast does not mean all the cyclones will make landfall in Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is urging the public to remain vigilant throughout the six-month season and follow official weather information and warnings.