Fiji's future in students' hands: Shah

Fiji's next generation must take responsibility for shaping the country's future through education, discipline and hard work, says University of the South Pacific (USP) Labasa campus director Ahemad Shah.

As Fiji marked 56 years of independence, Mr Shah reminded students that nation-building was no longer just the responsibility of the generation that secured independence in 1970.

He said the decisions young people made today would determine the direction of the country in the years ahead.

“You are not just the future of Fiji — you are shaping Fiji right now,” Mr Shah told students during the campus's Fiji Day celebration on Thursday.

“The choices you make today, the attitude you bring to your studies and the effort you put into your work will decide where our country goes tomorrow.”

Mr Shah said the generation that led Fiji to independence believed in the nation's potential, and it was now up to young Fijians to build on that foundation.

He urged students to take their education seriously, stressing that success required commitment and discipline.

“There are no shortcuts to success. When you spend long hours in the library, when you finish your assignments on time, and when you help your classmates, you are preparing yourself to solve real problems in our society,” he said.

Building an inclusive community

Mr Shah said USP Labasa had a responsibility beyond providing academic qualifications.

“USP Labasa is not just a place where you attend classes, sit for exams and go home.

“We are a community. When we come together to celebrate our national pride, support good health and appreciate our hard work, we show the true spirit of who we are.”

The celebration also highlighted inclusivity, with student Mamta Maharaj, who lives with a disability and is pursuing a Diploma in Special Inclusive Education, joining staff to cut the Fiji Day cake.

Pinktober message

The campus also marked Pinktober, using the occasion to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

Pacific Technical and Further Education (PacTAFE) Labasa early childhood care and education facilitator Madhu Lata urged students and staff to take their health seriously.

She said Pinktober was about more than wearing pink or taking part in awareness activities.

“It is a reminder to take care of our health; a reminder to know our bodies; a reminder to encourage our loved ones to get checked. And most importantly, a reminder that early detection can save lives,” Ms Lata said.

She said breast cancer was among the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, although men could also develop the disease.

Ms Lata stressed that awareness campaigns must also recognise the experiences of people living with cancer and their families.

“Behind every diagnosis is a person with a story. Someone with dreams, responsibilities, family, friends and people who love them,” she said.

She encouraged people to recognise changes in their health, seek appropriate medical advice and support others affected by the disease.

“Know your body, take care of your health, encourage others to do the same and never underestimate the power of early action.”