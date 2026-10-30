Lau chiefs urge MPs to let Fijians decide on Constitution

The Vanua ko Lau has urged Parliament not to squander the opportunity to give Fijians a direct say in their constitutional future, calling for the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 to be passed and put to a national referendum.

Led by the Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Ratu Tevita Mara, the Vanua ko Lau has placed its faith in the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill to ensure the outcome of national consultations reflects the voice and will of the people.

The submission was read by Nukuyasi Maca Tulakepa on behalf of the Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau, Tui Lau and his Masi ni Vanua ko Lau.

“The people of Fiji have waited thirteen years to be asked. And they should now be asked,” the submission stated.

The Vanua ko Lau maintained that the proposed constitutional changes offered Fijians an opportunity to give their consent to the country's constitutional framework, something it said was missing when the 2013 Constitution was introduced.

Central to its support is clause 50, which would restore entrenched constitutional protections for iTaukei and Rotuman land.

The Vanua also backed clause 76, which provides for the restoration of the Senate and the Bose Levu Vakaturaga, including 14 chiefly representatives among the proposed 23 Senate members.

However, the chiefs are seeking changes to clause 6 to restore “Fijian” as the ethnic name of indigenous people and adopt “Fiji Islander” as the common name for all citizens.

They argued that the removal of the indigenous ethnic name in 2010 and the extension of “Fijian” to all citizens in 2013 took place without the consent of those affected.

“Nationality should unite every citizen; ethnicity should remain with each community that holds it,” the submission stated.

The Vanua ko Lau also wants any future wholesale replacement of the Constitution to require approval through a referendum.

It has further proposed a consultative constitutional review every 10 years to ensure the country's constitutional framework remains accountable to the people.