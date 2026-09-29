Leung returns to lead Fiji Law Society

Former Attorney-General Graham Everett Leung has been elected president of the Fiji Law Society, pledging to maintain its apolitical position as the country navigates a constitutional review and approaches a general election.

Mr Leung, who previously served as president of the Society, was elected alongside a new council.

In his first message following his election, Mr Leung said:

“I accept the appointment as President of the Law Society with humility and gratitude.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by members of the Society and for the opportunity to once again serve the legal profession.

“Fiji is at a crossroads. The country is facing many challenges including a national HIV crisis, the scourge of drugs as well as youth unemployment.

“We are on the cusp of general elections and in the middle of a complex constitutional review process. Against the backdrop of a volatile social and political environment, the legal profession faces many challenges. The Law Society will have to navigate through the complexities and many issues confronting the nation.”





‘Apolitical position’

Mr Leung said the Society would approach those issues from a legal rather than political perspective.

“Under my leadership, the Law Society will continue to adhere to its apolitical position and perform its duties strictly from a legal perspective.

“I pledge to the best of my abilities my unwavering commitment to our core values and principles to uphold the rule of law and democratic governance.”

Mr Leung served as Attorney-General from June 5, 2024 to June 1, 2025 and has previously chaired the Electoral Commission.

His legal career has also included private practice and roles in the Solomon Islands, Nauru and Cook Islands.





Rebuilding unity

Mr Leung also identified rebuilding unity within the legal profession and improving support for members as priorities.

“A key focus of my work will therefore be to see how the Law Society can enhance member services and support.”

He said the self-funded organisation faced constraints and would need to strengthen peer-to-peer knowledge, mentoring and professional development.

“I recognise the need to build a unified profession which has in more recent times, lacked the collegiality which was once our hallmark.”

Mr Leung also pledged greater engagement with Government, the judiciary and other stakeholders.

“I will strive to reinforce the Law Society’s position as the preeminent voice of the legal profession.”

He said strengthening relations between the Bar and Bench would also be important.

“I am committed to strengthening relations between the Bar and the Bench. It is important for the country that we work together in a spirit of partnership and collaboration. So much more can be achieved when there are shared goals and a common purpose. I truly believe that when there is dialogue and mutual respect, no problem is too big to be surmounted.”

Seruwaia Nayacalevu was elected vice-president, with Saddiq Akif Koys, Mele Rakai, Virisila Qolisaya Alexandra Lidise, Peter Ragkea Fatnefau Rigamoto, Arthi Swamy and Jovilisi Liganivai elected as council members.