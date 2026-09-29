G11 commits votes to Rabuka’s Constitution push

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has secured the backing of the 11-member G11 bloc for the Constitution Amendment Bill, with Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua confirming its MPs will vote with the Prime Minister.

"We have given our full support to government, especially to the Prime Minister. And that's where our vote will be," Mr Naivalurua said yesterday.

The commitment gives Mr Rabuka the support of a significant voting bloc as he seeks the two-thirds parliamentary majority required for the Bill.

The Government side has 38 votes on paper, comprising 20 People's Alliance Party MPs, 11 G11 MPs, four National Federation Party (NFP) MPs and three SODELPA MPs.

However, the position of all 38 MPs is not guaranteed.





NFP could take different position

NFP leader Biman Prasad said while his party remained in the coalition, it could take a different position on the Bill.

"We are still in a coalition, but that doesn't mean that we can't take a different position," Mr Prasad said.

SODELPA leader and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro declined to comment.

However, he has previously said the party’s position must be decided by its management board.

The other 15 independent MPs mostly make up the Opposition.

Two parliamentary seats are vacant following the deaths of People's Alliance MP Inosi Kuridrani and NFP MP Agni Deo Singh.

There also remains a question over the number of votes required to reach the two-thirds threshold.

Mr Rabuka needs 36 votes if the calculation is based on the 53 sitting MPs, or 37 if it is based on all 55 parliamentary seats.

Mr Rabuka had previously said the Speaker would give a directive on which calculation applies.

Last week, Mr Rabuka said the Government had the numbers "at the moment".

However, on Monday, he said he could not guarantee the outcome of the second reading vote.

"It depends on how well we present the case for the amendment and we leave it to the members to vote," he said.