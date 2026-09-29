Nation

G11 commits votes to Rabuka’s Constitution push

The commitment gives Mr Rabuka the support of a significant voting bloc as he seeks the two-thirds parliamentary majority required for the Bill.

Wednesday 30 September 2026 | 08:00

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with Minister for Policing and G11 bloc leader Ioane Naivalurua.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with Minister for Policing and G11 bloc leader Ioane Naivalurua.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has secured the backing of the 11-member G11 bloc for the Constitution Amendment Bill, with Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua confirming its MPs will vote with the Prime Minister.

"We have given our full support to government, especially to the Prime Minister. And that's where our vote will be," Mr Naivalurua said yesterday.

The commitment gives Mr Rabuka the support of a significant voting bloc as he seeks the two-thirds parliamentary majority required for the Bill.

Related stories

The Government side has 38 votes on paper, comprising 20 People's Alliance Party MPs, 11 G11 MPs, four National Federation Party (NFP) MPs and three SODELPA MPs.

However, the position of all 38 MPs is not guaranteed.


NFP could take different position

NFP leader Biman Prasad said while his party remained in the coalition, it could take a different position on the Bill.

"We are still in a coalition, but that doesn't mean that we can't take a different position," Mr Prasad said.

SODELPA leader and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro declined to comment.

However, he has previously said the party’s position must be decided by its management board.

The other 15 independent MPs mostly make up the Opposition.

Two parliamentary seats are vacant following the deaths of People's Alliance MP Inosi Kuridrani and NFP MP Agni Deo Singh.

There also remains a question over the number of votes required to reach the two-thirds threshold.

Mr Rabuka needs 36 votes if the calculation is based on the 53 sitting MPs, or 37 if it is based on all 55 parliamentary seats.

Mr Rabuka had previously said the Speaker would give a directive on which calculation applies.

Last week, Mr Rabuka said the Government had the numbers "at the moment".

However, on Monday, he said he could not guarantee the outcome of the second reading vote.

"It depends on how well we present the case for the amendment and we leave it to the members to vote," he said.

Explore more on these topics

Constitution Review

Most popular

Former Fiji Journalist Charlie Charters and Acting FICAC commissioner Lavi Rokoika.
Courts and Law

Charters takes FICAC appointment, charges to court

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.
Nation

Missing cocaine bars put court evidence security under scrutiny

Fourteen graphics students from FNU’s Creative Arts Department climbed Mount Korobaba on September 23 with their cameras to capture light, nature and landscapes as part of their photography studies.
Environment

Korobaba assignment turns into conservation effort for FNU students

Fiji made a flying start, racing to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 13 minutes, with Neivosa scoring in the seventh minute before full-back Ivamere Nabura Rokowati crossed six minutes later.
Rugby

Unity powers Fijiana to Challenger championship title

Keresi Maya.
Rugby

Maya targets union return after ban

rokotuisawa - Boselawa
Rugby

Rokotuisawa, Boselawa named in Flying Fijians 68-member squad

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title