ODPP targets timely destruction of drug exhibits

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is prioritising the destruction of drug exhibits once they are no longer needed as evidence, amid investigations into missing and potentially tampered exhibits from a court exhibit room.

The ODPP described the missing drug exhibits in the Joshua Rahman matter and the recent Police finding that the remaining exhibits had been tampered with as serious.

Investigations into both matters remain ongoing.

The ODPP said drug exhibits could only be destroyed after the appropriate legal processes had been completed.

In the Joshua Rahman matter, the ODPP said proceedings, particularly the retrial and appeal processes, remained ongoing.

Following the conclusion of those proceedings, the ODPP was preparing the necessary application to destroy the drugs when the missing exhibits were discovered.

The ODPP said it could not comment on its priorities or processes before 2023.

However, since establishing its Anti-Narcotics Division in 2024, it has prioritised applications for the destruction of drug exhibits.





4.1 tonnes destroyed

The ODPP pointed to the Justin Ho matter, involving more than 4.1 tonnes of drugs, where an application was made and the drugs subsequently destroyed in accordance with the legal process.

It is also moving to have drug exhibits in the Vatia matter destroyed.

The ODPP has informed the court of its intention to file an application for their destruction, with the application to be made on October 15.

The ODPP said it recognised the importance of properly and promptly managing drug exhibits, particularly because of the risks associated with keeping them in storage.

It will continue prioritising destruction applications where drugs are no longer required for evidential purposes and the necessary legal requirements have been satisfied.

On the missing and potentially tampered exhibits, the ODPP said:

“In relation to the missing and potentially tampered exhibits, the ODPP will allow the investigations to take its normal course and will not be making any further comments.”