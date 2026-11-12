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No evidence manipulation in Racagi case: Tudravu

Mr Tudravu said the Director of Public Prosecutions was independent of police and the accused had lawyers, so any tampering would show during the court process.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 09:00

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Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

The Late Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has rejected any suggestion that evidence was manipulated against the three police officers charged over the death of Constable Peniasi Racagi.

“We cannot do manipulation. There is nothing of that sort,” he said yesterday.

Mr Tudravu said the Director of Public Prosecutions was independent of police and the accused had lawyers, so any tampering would show during the court process.

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He said a Board of Inquiry had looked at what went wrong before the death, during the investigation and afterwards.

Two civilians were first charged and the case was discontinued, but he said investigators kept working as information came in, leading to the officers being charged.

“Due process needs to be followed. You cannot just implicate somebody without any evidence,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru could not say how many police officers were being prosecuted, but promised to give the number later.

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