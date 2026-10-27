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No signal, no updates for remote Bua village

Kilaka villagers walk to a mountain and cemetery to get phone reception, leaving them struggling to receive important news and visit announcements.

Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 10:30

Kilaka villages, Kubulau, Bua, internet struggle, PM visit, preparations

From left: Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, was warmly received by Kilaka villagers at Kubulau district in Bua on October 26, 2026.

Photo: Sampras Anand

A lack of reliable internet and phone connectivity has made it difficult for villagers in Kilaka, Kubulau, Bua, to receive important information and prepare for official visits, a young woman has told a public consultation.

Amelia Leitana described the communication challenges faced by villagers as they prepared to host Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and members of the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

The committee held its public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 at Kilaka Village on Monday.

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Ms Leitana said poor internet and phone connectivity had limited villagers’ access to the latest news, Government ministers’ visit announcements and other important updates.

“There is no internet or phone call connectivity in the village, so we had to resort to walking to a specific mountain and cemetery site to receive connectivity to make calls or access the internet,” she said.

She said these were the only two locations away from the village where residents could access the internet and make phone calls.

“When someone of a higher rank or title is supposed to make a visit to our village, most of us are not aware because of inability to receive call or internet reception,” she said.

Ms Leitana said the communication gap often disrupted preparations for visits by Government officials and traditional leaders.

She said a spokesperson had to visit the village in person to inform residents of upcoming visits and initiate preparations.

“We were informed just last week (Saturday) of PM and his team’s expected visit to the village, so we started with the village compound clean-up,” she said.

Ms Leitana said preparations for Mr Rabuka and his team could have been affected if someone had not travelled to the village to deliver the information in person.

She said access to information remained a daily challenge, with villagers struggling to keep up with national news, weather updates, national celebrations, new policies and assistance programmes.

With only a week to prepare for the Prime Minister’s visit and the committee’s consultation on the proposed Constitution, villagers had to act quickly.

“Our men then went out to stock on food supplies, while we women cleaned the village hall and made arrangements of duties of who would cook and serve the food,” Ms Leitana said.

Ms Leitana proposed that the new Constitution should recognise the right of all citizens to access reliable internet connectivity, regardless of where they live.

“We need a strong internet and phone reception to connect with other people and be informed of the outside world,” she said.

Kilaka Village has more than 20 young people, she said.

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