Nation

Opposition questions three-quarter vote requirement for Constitution Bill

Standing Order 93 requires three-quarters of MPs, while the Supreme Court’s opinion says two-thirds is sufficient.

Wednesday 30 September 2026 | 10:30

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu outside Parliament on September 29, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

A four-vote difference could become a key issue in Fiji’s Constitution amendment process.

Standing Order 93 requires “no less than three-quarters” of all members at the second and third readings of a constitutional amendment Bill.

That is 40 votes out of 53 MPs.

Related stories

Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu has written to the Speaker over Standing Order 93, which requires three-quarters of all MPs to pass a Bill amending the Constitution, despite the Supreme Court ruling that two-thirds is sufficient.

“We have used the channels available to clarify those and that has been done,” Mr Seruiratu said yesterday.

Standing Order 93, adopted on May 23, 2024, requires “no less than three-quarters” of all members to vote in favour of a Bill at its second and third readings.

Three-quarters of 53 sitting MPs is 40 votes, while two-thirds is 36, a difference of four votes. The rule determines how many MPs are needed to amend Fiji’s supreme law.

Mr Seruiratu said the Opposition had also raised the matter with the Government.

“What happened last time was the suspension of the Standing Orders so that they can proceed with the motion. And maybe that’s something that Government will again consider,” he said.

Standing Order 6 allows a rule to be suspended, but states that this does not permit any business “in breach of the Constitution or any other law”.

NFP leader Biman Prasad sits on the Parliament Business Committee. Asked yesterday whether the Standing Orders would change, he said:

“I have to look at what’s there, I don’t want to say something which is not going to be full representation,” he said.

Mr Seruiratu said the Opposition would remain firm on the rule of law.

“We stand on the rule of law and ensure that whatever we do is consistent with the Constitution and the other regulations that bind the work that we do,” he said.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj

Explore more on these topics

ParliamentPoliticsConstitution Review

Most popular

Former Fiji Journalist Charlie Charters and Acting FICAC commissioner Lavi Rokoika.
Courts and Law

Charters takes FICAC appointment, charges to court

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.
Nation

Missing cocaine bars put court evidence security under scrutiny

Fourteen graphics students from FNU’s Creative Arts Department climbed Mount Korobaba on September 23 with their cameras to capture light, nature and landscapes as part of their photography studies.
Environment

Korobaba assignment turns into conservation effort for FNU students

Fiji made a flying start, racing to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 13 minutes, with Neivosa scoring in the seventh minute before full-back Ivamere Nabura Rokowati crossed six minutes later.
Rugby

Unity powers Fijiana to Challenger championship title

Keresi Maya.
Rugby

Maya targets union return after ban

rokotuisawa - Boselawa
Rugby

Rokotuisawa, Boselawa named in Flying Fijians 68-member squad

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title