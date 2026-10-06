Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change engagement outreach lead Abdul Shaheed has told Australia, the COP31 president of negotiations, to stop approving coal mines at home and apply the International Court of Justice (ICJ) climate ruling there first.

Mr Shaheed spoke at a side event in Nadi yesterday as the Pre-COP meetings continue in Fiji and Tuvalu.

He said the Australian government approved another coal mine expansion in September while Pacific leaders met in Palau.

Climate groups say that approval covers BHP's Saraji mine in Queensland, allowing 55 million tonnes of coal to be dug until 2055.

"Last week, New South Wales approved the largest coal expansion in its history, and it awaits federal approval," he said.

Mr Shaheed said the ICJ was clear that fossil fuel production, licensing and subsidies can breach a country's legal duties.

"If the opinion is to mean anything at COP31, the president of negotiations must show the law being applied at home first," he said.

Australia will lead the negotiations at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, later this year. Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr has also urged Canberra to halt approvals of new fossil fuel projects.

Kiribati Minister for Women, Youth, Sport and Social Affairs Ruth Cross Kwansing said governments must hold other governments accountable.

"We contribute nothing to these issues or very, very little," she said of Kiribati.

Mr Shaheed said security agreements stop some Pacific governments from naming those causing the harm, calling it "climate coloniality".