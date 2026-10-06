Nation

Pacific climate advocate tells Australia to stop approving coal mines

He said the Australian government approved another coal mine expansion in September while Pacific leaders met in Palau.

Wednesday 07 October 2026 | 11:00

coal-mine

Mining and Energy union.

Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change engagement outreach lead Abdul Shaheed has told Australia, the COP31 president of negotiations, to stop approving coal mines at home and apply the International Court of Justice (ICJ) climate ruling there first.

Mr Shaheed spoke at a side event in Nadi yesterday as the Pre-COP meetings continue in Fiji and Tuvalu.

He said the Australian government approved another coal mine expansion in September while Pacific leaders met in Palau.

Related stories

Climate groups say that approval covers BHP's Saraji mine in Queensland, allowing 55 million tonnes of coal to be dug until 2055.

"Last week, New South Wales approved the largest coal expansion in its history, and it awaits federal approval," he said.

Mr Shaheed said the ICJ was clear that fossil fuel production, licensing and subsidies can breach a country's legal duties.

"If the opinion is to mean anything at COP31, the president of negotiations must show the law being applied at home first," he said.

Australia will lead the negotiations at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, later this year. Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr has also urged Canberra to halt approvals of new fossil fuel projects.

Kiribati Minister for Women, Youth, Sport and Social Affairs Ruth Cross Kwansing said governments must hold other governments accountable.

"We contribute nothing to these issues or very, very little," she said of Kiribati.

Mr Shaheed said security agreements stop some Pacific governments from naming those causing the harm, calling it "climate coloniality".

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Military Police officers immediately transferred the exhibits, including a revolver pistol, a short gun, an empty magazine and 77 rounds of ammunition.
Courts and Law

RFMF takes custody of Nikolic firearms exhibits

Compliance, food standards matter, insanitary conditions, abatement notice, Ministry of Health
Nation

Labasa restaurant under probe after alleged stale food complaints

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta. Photo: Fiji GOVT
Nation

Rabuka: Pacific sounds climate alarm to world

Prime Minister of Vanuatu Jotham Napat (left) Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru (right) flanks Thomas Dunn on October 3, 2026.
Football

Fiji FA rewards Bula Boys for historic win

doctors - sports - day - CWMH
Other Sports

CWM doctors build camaraderie through sports

The Fiji men’s and women’s Deaf Rugby 7s teams during the training session at Sigatoka Sand Dunes.
Rugby

Fiji deaf rugby teams need up to $70K for Japan world championship

W35411 Private Melaia Biu
Lifestyle

Private Biu becomes first female soldier to guard Fiji’s State House

Devotees take part in a Ganesh Chaturthi procession through Suva to Nasese, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Hindu festival.
Culture

Devotees take part in Ganesh immersion procession in Suva

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Culture

Minister blames past govt policy for decline of formal Hindi