Ra need stronger forwards for Farebrother defence

Ra will need to strengthen its forward pack to match the intensity of Skipper Cup champions Nadroga when they de-fend the Ink Farebrother Trophy this week.

This follows Ra’s 32-27 victory over Naitasiri at the National Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Ra assistant coach Meli Wara said the forwards needed to build size and strength, particularly to defend rolling mauls.

“This win is dedicated to all the people of Ra, and we are truly grateful to the villagers of Namara for their hospitality over the past two months, Wara said.

We will work on our weaknesses so that we can progress in the com-ing week.

Ra players celebrate after defeating Naitasiri to claim the Farebrother Trophy on November 8, 2026. Photo: Leon Lord

Wara said the team would increase its gym sessions to improve the strength and power of its forward pack.

Ra and Naitasiri were locked at 20-20 at half-time.

The message at half-time was to take the ball into contact and swing it out wide for the backline, Wara said.

The majority of our tries were scored by the backline.

Wara said the team had limited access to proper gym and training equipment during its two-month preparation.

“We used the same rugby ball and training equipment from our Vanua Championship campaign.

Ra fans celebrate their victory during their Farebrother Trophy challenge win against Naitasiri at the National Stadium, Suva on November 7, 2026. Photo: Leon Lord

“The condition of the training grounds was not suitable, but I told the players that no other province in Fiji has their nai i bole of ‘Mae na mae’ (until death or fight to the end), so I told them to live it.”

Wara also acknowledged the team’s sponsors for their support.

“We thank our main sponsor, Mrs Howard, and her family in Australia for their support towards the team over the last few days.”

“The message to the fans is that this is the year for Ra. Ra is often underestimated, and we continue to ask for your support as we defend the Farebrother this week.”

Ra winger Navitalai Rabura secures possession during their Farebrother Trophy challenge against Naitasiri at the National Stadium, Suva on November 7, 2026. Photo: Leon Lord

Head coach Sireli Bobo also ac-knowledged divine intervention in the team’s historic victory.

“About 99 per cent of my players are from grassroots level, and we are grateful to the villagers of Namara and the people of Ra.”

Bobo thanked the kitchen crew from Namara for providing meals for the team during its preparation.

“We are truly grateful to the kitchen crew from Namara, as we were treated to a buffet for most of our meals.”

He also acknowledged the large Ra crowd that turned out at the Na-tional Stadium in Suva.

“We came with the belief that we would lift this trophy, and we worked hard to get the job done.”

Bobo thanked Naitasiri for the strong competition and said he had great respect for them as one of the country’s top provincial teams.